When TSR last spoke to West Orange (N.J.) 2021 three-star wide receiver Jayson Raines at the end of January, the fast-rising prospect had just picked up an offer from Maryland and was hoping to visit College Park in the spring. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound pass-catcher got his wish March 6-8 when he trekked through the Terps’ campus and had a chance to better acquaint himself with Maryland’s coaching staff.