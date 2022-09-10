Maryland took full advantage of the weak part of the defense, as junior quarterback Taulia Tagavolia abused the Charlotte secondary to the tune of 391 yards through the air.

Charlotte entered the game with an 0-2 record and ranking at or near the bottom of all FBS teams according to several metrics. The 49ers defense really struggled in the first two game, particularly against the pass.

In an interesting scheduling spot, the Terrapins traveled to Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte to take on the 49ers for their second game of the season.

Maryland continued its 2022 season much like they began it, with a dominant 56-21 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The passing attack took advantage early, as Tagavloia found Florida transfer Jacob Copeland on a 39-yard deep ball to take a 7-0 lead. Copeland was a highly anticipated transfer coming from the SEC, but didn’t make a large impact in the first game. In a loaded receiver room, Copeland will have to take advantage of his large 6-foot, 200-pound frame to make a difference.

However, the Maryland defense struggled on its first drive. Charlotte put together a six minute drive that ended with a 11-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Williams to Grant Dubose. Maryland gave up two fourth down conversions and committed two penalties on the drive and couldn’t get off the field.

Knowing the stakes of being an underdog, Charlotte decided to attempt an onside kick after their opening-drive touchdown. Maryland recovered and quickly took advantage of the good field position. Jeshaun Jones, returning off an ACL injury from last year, scored on a 14-yard touchdown. Jones looked good breaking in and out of routes, and it seems as if the injury is not an issue.

The Maryland offense kept humming, as Tagovailoa lofted a gorgeous ball down the right sideline and Rakim Jarret managed to get both feet down in bounds. Next, Antwain Littleton continued his push to get touches in the running back room, as he broke off a 59-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7. Littleton showed great power last week, while. this week showing off the long speed that Mike Lockesly says he wants his running backs to have.

Again though, the Maryland defense struggled. The promising start for the secondary last week turned into a struggle this week. Charlotte's quarterback Xavier Williams, who only threw for 125 yards in Week 1, surpassed that total with 11 minutes to go in the second quarter. He hit receiver Victor Tucker for a 19-yard touchdown to get the 49ers to within a touchdown at 21-14.

Jacob Copeland went from just one catch last week to two deep touchdown receptions this week in the first half, potentially finding a groove as Tagovailoa’s deep threat. Copeland found himself behind the 49ers defense for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 28-14 Terrapins.

Copeland finished the first half with four receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Tagovailoa continued to carve up the Charlotte secondary, as he found Jeshaun Jones for his second touchdown, as Tagovailoa used his legs to escape the pocket and find Jones leaking out behind the defense. The crafty veteran receiver seems to have a good connection with his quarterback, as Maryland continued to pour the points on Charlotte, as they took a 35-14 lead.

The passing attack was on full display as Tagovailoa was a near perfect 20-for-22 on passing attempts in the first half. With four touchdowns and nearly 300 yards passing, this is the type of offensive game Maryland fans envisioned.

However, the penalties continued to pile up for Maryland, a persistent issue. The Terrapins were penalized eight times for 55 yards, which could become a much bigger issue once Big Ten play starts.

Tagovailoa led another good drive, which he finished off with his legs, scrambling for a four-yard touchdown to make it 42-14. However, he seemed to turn his ankle on the play, but managed to walk off the field without assistance. He was pulled in favor of Billy Edwards Jr. to begin the fourth quarter.

While the defense had its struggles, Maryland's offense was dominant all game. Colby McDonald threw his hat into the running back ring with a touchdown run to make it 49-14. The sophomore from Maryland has drawn praise from the coaches, but has yet to really find his way onto the field.

Backup quarterback Billy Edwards then completed his first touchdown of the 2022 season, as the redshirt freshman from Burke, Virginia made it 56-14 Terrapins.

Charlotte put up one more touchdown, making the final score 56-21 Maryland, with the Terrapins improving to 2-0.

Three Takeaways

- Maryland's offense found the rhythm that it lacked in Week 1. Maryland scored touchdowns on its first five drives of the game with Tagovailoa under center.

- Jacob Copeland provides a different dimension to the receiver room. Armed with SEC athleticism, Copeland can give the Terrapins another deep threat that can take the passing offense to a new level.

- The defense must improve its passing defense and find a way to get off the field on key downs. Charlotte’s offense, which struggled against William & Mary, was able to convert multiple 3rd and 4th down attempts. Maryland's secondary must play with more discipline against SMU.