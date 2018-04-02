Springfield (Ohio) 2019 three-star defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson is racking up offers left and right with 18 verbals so far from programs such as Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, and West Virginia.

Maryland was the most recent school to ante up for the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Midwest prospect when the Terps came calling March 26. And while Maryland is a new program for Gibson to add to his list, the relationship he has with his lead recruiter for the Terps is a longstanding one.