Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-16 11:41:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Oklahoma QB Will Kuehne looking to build relationship with Matt Canada

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

When former Terps offensive coordinator Walt Bell split for Florida State, Maryland had to regroup in terms of its quarterback recruiting. But with the pro-style offense of Matt Canada moving in, Owasso (Okla.) quarterback Will Kuehne has remained on the Terps radar and should be having a conversation with Canada soon.

Qrobyrdjqcpx3aniidib
Will Kuehne
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}