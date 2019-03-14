As former Alabama running back Joshua Jacobs prepares for the NFL Draft as a projected first-round pick, his younger brother and Owasso (Okla.) 2020 three-star running back, Isaiah Jacobs, is getting set to see his recruitment take off.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound runner already held offers from Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, Memphis, Ole Miss, South Dakota State, SMU, and Tulsa, but his eighth and most recent verbal came March 6 from Maryland, a school that his future-pro brother has ties to and that has piqued Jacobs’ interest so far.