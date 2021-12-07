Okonkwo declares for NFL Draft

After missing all of last season due to myocarditis, Okonkwo finished the 2021 regular season with 49 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors.

Okonkwo's five touchdown catches this season are tied for the team lead with sophomore wideout Rakim Jarrett and senior wideout Carlos Carriere. His 49 receptions rank second on the team behind Jarrett, while his 433 receiving yards rank third on the team behind Jarrett and senior wideout Dontay Demus Jr. He finishes his Maryland career with 73 receptions for 695 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over three seasons.

The Powder Springs, Ga. native will conclude his Maryland career in the Pinstripe Bowl versus Virginia Tech on Dec. 29. Kickoff is set for 2:15 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Okonkwo is the first Maryland player to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.



