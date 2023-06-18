The Terps hit the trifecta June 18, as Spring Grove (Pa.) offensive lineman Michael Hershey announced his commitment to Maryland via social media Sunday night.

Hershey chose the Terps over offers from Akron, Charlotte, Western Michigan and more.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder earned his first Power 5 offer from the Maryland staff on June 15 following an unofficial visit and immediately made plans to officially visit College Park beginning the following day. He also took in Maryland's campus unofficially during the Terps' annual Red-White Spring Game.

A versatile lineman who played on both sides of the ball last season for Spring Gove, Hershey is also an accomplished wrestler, having been named an honorable mention all-state selection as a junior after posting a 20-4 record and taking seventh place at the PIAA Wrestling Championships in the AAA 285-pound division.

Hershey becomes the 10th overall commit for Maryland in the 2024 class and the fourth offensive lineman, joining DeMatha three-star tackle Terez Davis as well as fellow Keystone State natives Anthony Robsock and Michael McMonigle, who announced his pledge just hours earlier. North Carolina three-star wideout Josiah McLaurin was the first commit of the day for the Terps.