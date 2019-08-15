Rivals updated the Class of 2020 football rankings this week and a pair of Terp commits have added a fourth star.

The first, Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur inside linebacker Ruben Hyppolite saw his position ranking rise to No. 14 nationally.

Hyppolite, who committed to Maryland back in April, blew up in June after camping at Alabama and picking up a Tide offer. He also added an in-state offer from the Florida Gators shortly after that.

Hyppolite, who plans on enrolling early, recently told Rivals that he has three official visits locked in, including a trip to College Park.