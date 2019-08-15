Pair of Maryland football commits add fourth star
Rivals updated the Class of 2020 football rankings this week and a pair of Terp commits have added a fourth star.
The first, Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur inside linebacker Ruben Hyppolite saw his position ranking rise to No. 14 nationally.
Hyppolite, who committed to Maryland back in April, blew up in June after camping at Alabama and picking up a Tide offer. He also added an in-state offer from the Florida Gators shortly after that.
Hyppolite, who plans on enrolling early, recently told Rivals that he has three official visits locked in, including a trip to College Park.
The second Maryland commit to add a fourth star was Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside cornerback Rashad Battle, who saw his position ranking rise to No. 32 nationally.
Battle, who committed to Maryland back on June 4, also made a huge jump in the Georgia state rankings, climbing 54 spots to where he is now the No. 35-ranked player in the Peach State.
Hyppolite and Battle join Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King running back Peny Boone to now give Maryland three four-star commitments for the class of 2020.
Maryland's 2020 class currently sits at 15 total commits as they look to close things out strong this fall and winter.