TerrapinSportsReport

Maryland senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and sophomore forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith were both named to the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year watch list, .

Cowan Jr. and Smith are two of just 50 players nationally to garner the recognition The midseason 30 team will be released in early February, followed by the 10 national semifinalists and four finalists on March 5, 2020, and March 17, 2020, respectively.

Maryland is just one of seven schools nationally to have two players named to the list, joining Davidson, Duke, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State.

Cowan is a two-time All-Big Ten selection and was one of three players unanimously selected to the Big Ten's preseason all-conference team. He has led Maryland in points, assists and steals the last two seasons and is one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

The Bowie, Md., native has played and started all 99 of Maryland's games since stepping foot on campus, and is one of four players in program history with 1,300 points and 430 assists (John Lucas, Johnny Rhodes, Greivis Vasquez).

Smith was named a preseason All-Big Ten selection, a Karl Malone Award Watch List honoree and a Third Team Sporting News Preseason All-American prior to the start of his sophomore season.

The Baltimore, Md., native is looking to build on a sensational freshman campaign in which he started 33 games, averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks en route to Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors.

Smith totaled 225 rebounds last season – the fifth most for a freshman in program history. Forty percent of his rebounds (90-of-225) came on the offensive glass. His five double-doubles were the third-most for a freshman in program history.

Cowan Jr., Smith and the Terps open the season Tuesday, Nov. 5 inside Xfinity Center when they host Holy Cross at 7:30 pm.