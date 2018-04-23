Just a day after he was named offensive line MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in his home city of Charlotte, Mallard Creek (N.C.) three-star offensive lineman Parker Moorer has committed to Maryland, he announced Monday evening via Twitter.

Moorer chose the Terps over finalists West Virginia and East Carolina, where he most recently visited.

Before visiting ECU, Moorer went on a spring college tour that included both Maryland and West Virginia. It was while on his tour of College Park back on April 4 that Moorer fell in love with the area as well as the Terps' program.

"Their facilities," Moorer began when asked why he chose Maryland. "They're building a whole new facility, locker room, they're building a tunnel that goes underground to the stadium. The educational system. If I don't make it to the [NFL], I gotta have a life after, so it'll give me an opportunity to do something great with myself.

"The campus is amazing, it's short, it's small, you don't have to go around anywhere. And they have a dorm called The Varsity that's dope, it's amazing."

It was a pair of newly hired assistants in tight ends coach Dave Bucar and offensive line coach Bryan Stinespring that led Moorer's recruitment.

Moorer believes other offers could still be on the way, including a local offer from NC State, but he feels good about his decision.

"I've got some schools in mind right now, that's what made it pretty hard for me to make this commitment, but I feel confident with my choice," Moorer said.

Moorer, who becomes the fourth member of Maryland's 2019 class, is the No. 60-ranked offensive tackle nationally and the No. 25-ranked player in the State of North Carolina by Rivals.



