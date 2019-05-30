With running back a high priority on Maryland’s wishlist for its 2020 class but some of the Terps’ top targets at the position already off the board, Michael Locksley’s coaching staff is searching far and wide to find under-the-radar talent for its backfield, including all the way down to Atlanta to dole out one of the program’s latest offers to Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter tailback Marcus Carroll.

Maryland extended an offer to the 5-foot-10, 191-pound runner May 19, becoming the first Power Five program to ante up for the Peach State product.