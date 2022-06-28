Pennsylvania three-star speedster Braeden Wisloski commits to Maryland

Maryland remained red-hot on the recruiting trail Tuesday, landing a commitment from Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia Area three-star athlete Braeden Wisloski , he announced via social media.

Wisloski chose the Terps over offers from Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple and more.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete first caught the Maryland staff's attention by running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash while camping in College Park in early June.

Wisloski took a mid-week official visit to Rutgers last Tuesday before returning to Maryland for an official visit this past weekend.

A two-way athlete, Wisloski had 80 carries for 963 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense playing running back last season as a junior. He also had three interceptions as a defensive back, helping lead his high school team to a Pennsylvania 2A state championship.

Wisloski has also starred on the track, having won the state championship in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore.

Wisloski becomes the 12th commit overall and the first from Pennsylvania in Maryland's 2023 class.