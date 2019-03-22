JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- March Madness is a time where many matchups between contrasting styles of basketball can present themselves. Fresh off of conference play, the NCAA Tournament bracket opens up doors for battles between high-majors and mid-majors, teams that like to run and teams that like to play in the halfcourt, and programs with a national pedigree and those looking to earn more respect.

When the East Region’s No. 6 seed Maryland takes on No. 3 seed LSU in Jacksonville March 23, it will be game between squads with contrasting styles but that still share a lot of similarities. While the Tigers like to sprint up and down the floor, and by comparison the Terps like to crawl when it comes to pace of play, both teams have size and athleticism that they use to their advantage. Both Power Five programs also feature impressive frontcourts at the four and five positions, as well as sub-6-foot point guards that are quick off the dribble, solid perimeter defenders and can score in a number of ways.

Their matchup Saturday afternoon will likely be an entertaining and competitive one, and with just a day to prepare, the Terps are gearing up for perhaps the most athletic team they’ve played all season.

“Got a heck of a challenge tomorrow playing I think the most athletic team in the country, and one through eight, they're really athletic,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “Their point guard (Tremont Waters) is terrific, one of the best if not the best in the country because he can score it and he can really pass it. So it's a tough challenge for us, but one that we're looking forward to and happy to be a part of. They're terrific. Got great length. Naz (Reid), we recruited him a little bit. Obviously he's a great player and a great kid, can score a lot of ways. He can also shoot the three, shoots it well. It's a high-level game. It's a high-level game with a lot of talent, and should be a fun game to coach in, a fun game to be a part of.”

LSU, which continues to play under interim head coach Tony Benford as Will Wade remains suspended, will have the advantage of being the older team, but it hasn’t necessarily led to more tournament experience than the Terps, who boast the fourth-youngest roster in the country.

The Tigers ended a postseason losing streak that dated back to 2015 after defeating No. 14 seed Yale Thursday night. Similarly, the Terps produced their first postseason win since 2016 by beating No. 11 seed Belmont and are looking to ride the momentum and confidence they gained from that victory.

“For my young team, seven of our top eight players being freshmen and sophomores, it was not only good to help us have confidence [Saturday] but as those kids grow older and hopefully be a part of more NCAA tournaments down the road,” Turgeon said.