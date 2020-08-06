When college coaches switch programs, they typically maintain relationships with recruits they have been pursuing that have not yet committed to the school they’re leaving. Maryland special teams coordinator and former Colorado State safeties coach, George Helow, is no different.

In the recruitment of Tampa, Florida, 2021 offensive tackle Percy Speights, Helow is using his relationship with the 6-foot-5, 290-pound blocker to help fill Maryland’s needs on the offensive line. Speights already held an offer from Colorado State thanks to Helow as well as offers from Florida International and Southern Mississippi, but Helow extended a Maryland offer to Speights July 26, giving the Sunshine State prospect his first Power Five look.