The Maryland men's basketball team has another chance Tuesday night to claim at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. But to do so, they will have to defeat Rutgers inside The RAC, where the Scarlet Knights are 17-1 this season.

TSR caught up with ScarletKnightReport.com publisher Richie Schnyderite to learn more about Rutgers ahead of Tuesday night's game.

It’s been almost a month since Rutgers and Maryland met back at the X-Finity Center, what has changed about the Scarlet Knights since that game?



