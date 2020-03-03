News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 15:25:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Q&A with Rutgers beat writer Richie Schnyderite, previewing RU Hoops

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

The Maryland men's basketball team has another chance Tuesday night to claim at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. But to do so, they will have to defeat Rutgers inside The RAC, where the Scarlet Knights are 17-1 this season.

TSR caught up with ScarletKnightReport.com publisher Richie Schnyderite to learn more about Rutgers ahead of Tuesday night's game.

It’s been almost a month since Rutgers and Maryland met back at the X-Finity Center, what has changed about the Scarlet Knights since that game?


Jalen 'Stix' Smith (No. 25) recorded a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double in the Terps' win over Rutgers earlier this season.
Jalen 'Stix' Smith (No. 25) recorded a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double in the Terps' win over Rutgers earlier this season. (USA TODAY Sports)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}