Queen was named the game's co-MVP along with future Rutgers guard Dylan Harper of the West team.

Incoming freshman center Derik Queen dominated at the McDonald's All-American Game in Houston on Tuesday night, finishing with a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the East team to an 88-86 win over the West.

The future of Maryland men's basketball is bright. So bright, in fact, you might need shades.

The 6-foot-10 Baltimore native is the first future Terp to win game MVP honors since former DeMatha star and NBA champion Adrian Branch took home the award in 1981.

Queen is expected to be a key piece for a revamped Terps team next season that has already added former All-MVC Belmont guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and former Virginia Tech guard Rodney Rice through the transfer portal.



Queen will be teaming with All-Big Ten big man Julian Reese in the front court next season. Reese announced his return to Maryland for his senior season last week. It won't be the first time the two have played together, as they helped Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances to a Baltimore Catholic League regular-season title in 2021.

A five-star prospect and the 15th-ranked player in the class nationally according to Rivals, Queen is the second-highest rated player to commit to Maryland in the Rivals era and the highest rated since Diamond Stone, the 6th-ranked player in the 2015 class. He is the first future Terp to suit up in the McDonald's All-American Game since current NBA standout Jalen 'Stix' Smith did so in 2018.

Queen and top-ranked Montverde Academy will look to finish the season undefeated as they get set to take part in the Chipotle Nationals beginning Thursday in Indianapolis.