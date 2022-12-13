Maryland junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett will forgo the Terps' upcoming bowl game and officially enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday.

Jarrett's decision doesn't come as much of a surprise, as It was widely expected that he would skip the Terps' upcoming appearance in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, where they will play former ACC foe NC State.

A former Rivals five-star, Jarrett initially committed to LSU, flipping to Maryland on signing day. The No. 19-ranked player overall in the 2019 recruiting class, Jarrett is the highest-ranked player to suit up for the Terps since Mike Locksley took over as head coach.

Jarrett earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a true freshman in 2020 following a COVID shortened season. He had perhaps the best performance of his Maryland career as a freshman, hauling in five catches for 144 yards and a pair of first-quarter touchdowns in the Terps' win over Penn State in Happy Valley.

As a sophomore, Jarrett started all 13 games, leading the Terps in receptions (62), receiving yards (829) and receiving touchdowns (5), again earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

This season, Jarrett tied for the team lead in receptions (40) while finishing with 471 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, despite missing the regular-season finale versus Rutgers. He was once again named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Jarrett finishes his Terps career 10th all-time in program history in receiving touchdowns (10), 11th in career receptions (119) and 13th in career reception yards (1,552).