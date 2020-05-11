Recruiting Snapshot: Maryland Terrapins
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in the Rivals Team Rankings and continue with the Maryland Terrapins.
*****
MORE SNAPSHOTS: Clemson | Florida | Miami | Michigan | North Carolina | Ohio State | Penn State | Tennessee | Texas | USC | Wisconsin
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
MARYLAND
Current rank: 14
Number of commits: 13
Top commits: Four-star LB Demeioun Robinson (No. 146 overall), four-star DT Taizse Johnson (No. 217), four-star DT Marcus Bradley (No. 231)
Top targets: Five-star Caleb Williams (No. 3), four-star LB Greg Penn (No. 93), four-star WR Jalil Farooq (No. 184)
LOCAL REACTION
"Maryland and head coach Michael Locksley are off to a fast start for 2021 with no signs of slowing down. More importantly, the Terps have been able to address a few areas of major need with some top-shelf talent, most of it local. Quince Orchard defensive teammates Demeioun Robinson and Marcus Bradley are both Rivals250 prospects who should help shore up things in the trenches on that side of the ball along with fellow local Rivals250 d-lineman Taizse Johnson.
"Maryland has also addressed the tight end position, nabbing several three-star big athletes in recent days. Looking ahead, the Terps still remain in solid position to possibly land Rivals100 DeMatha linebacker Greg Penn as well as St. Frances three-star linebacker Jamon Johnson.
"On the offensive side of the ball, Maryland is right in the mix with local four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq. The biggest fish remaining is local five-star quarterback Caleb Williams who, if he were to choose Maryland over Oklahoma, would be a program-defining commitment.” – Scott Greene, TerrapinSportsReport.com
NATIONAL REACTION
“Mike Locksley is making great progress fulfilling his promise to keep the best local prospects from leaving for college. All but one or two of the 13 Maryland commits are from Washington D.C., Maryland, or Virginia. The fact that multiple Maryland commits come from some of the local powerhouse programs is one of the most encouraging signs of Locksley’s success on the recruiting trail.
“Improving the defensive front was a clear priority for Maryland in this class. The program's top three commits (Robinson, Johnson and Bradley) should help solidify the future of Maryland’s front seven. Now Locksley and his staff are turning their attention to bringing in important pieces on the offensive side of the ball. Maryland is never going to stop recruiting Williams, a local five-star quarterback, and it will continue to lean on the strong relationships with him and his family.
"Expect Maryland to step up its efforts with Farooq and many other offensive targets as the recruiting process rolls on.” – Adam Friedman, East Coast Analyst