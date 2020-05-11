While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in the Rivals Team Rankings and continue with the Maryland Terrapins .

"Maryland and head coach Michael Locksley are off to a fast start for 2021 with no signs of slowing down. More importantly, the Terps have been able to address a few areas of major need with some top-shelf talent, most of it local. Quince Orchard defensive teammates Demeioun Robinson and Marcus Bradley are both Rivals250 prospects who should help shore up things in the trenches on that side of the ball along with fellow local Rivals250 d-lineman Taizse Johnson.

"Maryland has also addressed the tight end position, nabbing several three-star big athletes in recent days. Looking ahead, the Terps still remain in solid position to possibly land Rivals100 DeMatha linebacker Greg Penn as well as St. Frances three-star linebacker Jamon Johnson.

"On the offensive side of the ball, Maryland is right in the mix with local four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq. The biggest fish remaining is local five-star quarterback Caleb Williams who, if he were to choose Maryland over Oklahoma, would be a program-defining commitment.” – Scott Greene, TerrapinSportsReport.com