TerrapinSportsReport - Recruiting Snapshot: Maryland Terrapins

Recruiting Snapshot: Maryland Terrapins
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of classes in the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Maryland Terps.
MARYLAND
Current rank: No. 18
Number of commits: 15
Top commits: Four-star OLB Demeioun Robinson (No. 155 overall), four-star DT Taizse Johnson (No. 224), four-star DT Marcus Bradley (No. 242)
Top targets: Five-star QB Caleb Williams (No. 3 overall), four-star LB Greg Penn (No. 94), four-star WR Jalil Farooq (No. 184)
LOCAL REACTION
“Maryland's hot streak on the recruiting trail has continued throughout the extended dead period, recently nabbing two top local prospects. The first, Washington (D.C.) St. John's three-star running back Colby McDonald was first-team All-WCAC as a junior and should be a big addition as the Terps continue to restock the offensive backfield.
“The Terps also recently added to their elite defensive line haul, securing a commitment from Springdale (Md.) Flowers three-star defensive end Tommy Akingbesote. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder is fairly new to football and has an extremely high ceiling. It was also a big recruiting win for head coach Michael Locksley, as the Terps beat out the likes of Boston College, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M and more. Akingbesote's addition to a d-line haul that already includes Rivals250 prospects Taizse Johnson, Demeioun Robinson and Marcus Bradley, as well as local three-star ZionAngelo Shockley, gives Maryland arguably the top d-line class in the country.
“Maryland also appears to be in very good shape for some elite local pass catchers after having just added Alabama transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Local Rivals250 wideouts Malcolm Johnson Jr. and Jalil Farooq could both be trending towards the Terps thanks to the addition of Tagovailoa. The Terps are also now in the mix for Hawaii Player of the Year and four-star WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, who is a cousin of Tagovailoa's and played with him when they were younger.
“The Terps remain in solid position with Rivals100 linebacker Greg Penn, while the top target remains local five-star QB Caleb Williams, who, if Maryland can land enough elite weapons to surround him with, would really have a lot to think about as he seemingly chooses between the Terps and Sooners.” - Scott Greene, TerrapinSportsReport.com
NATIONAL REACTION
“Maryland is doing a great job on the recruiting trail and they are poised to add some big pieces to the puzzle. Mike Locksley and his staff have focused on improving the defensive front and they has paid dividends in the form of commitment from Robinson, Bradley, Johnson, ZionAngleo Shockley, Tommy Akingbesote, and JUCO prospect Gereme Spraggins. The Terps are looking at edge prospect Terrance Butler to also jump into this recruiting class at some point down the line. Landing Penn would go a long way towards solidifying the linebacker corps for the next few years.
“Offensively, they picked up commitments from tight ends Weston Wolff and CJ Dippre along with h-back prospect Joe Bearns and Leron Husbands to go with powerful running backs Antwain Littleton and Colby McDonald. Tai Felton is the only receiver in this recruiting class so far but Farooq has been in Maryland’s crosshairs for a long time and they are picking up momentum with Rivals250 receiver Malcolm Johnson, too. Of course, the big fish is Caleb Williams and, even if he does commit to Oklahoma, the Terps aren’t going to stop recruiting him until he signs his National Letter of Intent.
“Noticeably absent from Maryland’s recruiting class is offensive linemen. The Terps need to add more bodies up front if they hope to have sustained success on the offensive side of the ball. Look for Mike Locksley and his staff to work hard to find serious offensive line targets over the next month or so.” - Adam Friedman, East Coast analyst