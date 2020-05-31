TerrapinSportsReport - Recruiting Snapshot: Maryland Terrapins

While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of classes in the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Maryland Terps .

“Maryland's hot streak on the recruiting trail has continued throughout the extended dead period, recently nabbing two top local prospects. The first, Washington (D.C.) St. John's three-star running back Colby McDonald was first-team All-WCAC as a junior and should be a big addition as the Terps continue to restock the offensive backfield.

“The Terps also recently added to their elite defensive line haul, securing a commitment from Springdale (Md.) Flowers three-star defensive end Tommy Akingbesote. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder is fairly new to football and has an extremely high ceiling. It was also a big recruiting win for head coach Michael Locksley, as the Terps beat out the likes of Boston College, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M and more. Akingbesote's addition to a d-line haul that already includes Rivals250 prospects Taizse Johnson, Demeioun Robinson and Marcus Bradley, as well as local three-star ZionAngelo Shockley, gives Maryland arguably the top d-line class in the country.

“Maryland also appears to be in very good shape for some elite local pass catchers after having just added Alabama transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Local Rivals250 wideouts Malcolm Johnson Jr. and Jalil Farooq could both be trending towards the Terps thanks to the addition of Tagovailoa. The Terps are also now in the mix for Hawaii Player of the Year and four-star WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, who is a cousin of Tagovailoa's and played with him when they were younger.

“The Terps remain in solid position with Rivals100 linebacker Greg Penn, while the top target remains local five-star QB Caleb Williams, who, if Maryland can land enough elite weapons to surround him with, would really have a lot to think about as he seemingly chooses between the Terps and Sooners.” - Scott Greene, TerrapinSportsReport.com