Red defeats White 14-3 in Terps spring game

Even without playmakers like Rakim Jarrett and Donta Demus out on the field, Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was able to put together a solid afternoon for the Red offense, going 9-of-14 for 144 yards and a touchdown in a 14-3 win over the White team in the Terps' annual Red-White Spring Game.

With so many of the Terps' returning playmakers on the sideline watching, it was newcomer Jacob Copeland who earned the game's MVP honors. The Florida transfer finished with five catches for 70 yards in the win.

With running backs Challen Faamatau and Antwain Littleton both sidelined, it was redshirt freshmen Colby McDonald and Roman Hemby who seemed to pick up right where they left off in the Terps' Pinstripe Bowl win back in December of last year.

Playing for the White team, McDonald finished with 101 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving, for a game-high 143 all-purpose yards. McDonald finished the 2021 season strong, rushing for 99 yards on 15 attempts in the Terps' win over Rutgers in the final game of the regular season and then rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown in the bowl win.

Playing for the Red team, Hemby finished the spring game with 56 yards rushing, including the game's first score on a 43-yard touchdown run. He added a five-yard reception for good measure. Hemby carried the ball five times for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Terps' Pinstripe Bowl win last December.

Sophomore wideout Tai Felton scored the game's second and final touchdown with a 13-yard reception from Tagovailoa. That was his lone catch of the day.

Defensively, it was fifth-year senior linebacker Ahmad McCullough who led the way for the Red defense, finishing with a game-high six tackles, all solo. He was named the Ron Solt Most Valuable Lineman by the media for his efforts.

For the White defense it was sophomore defensive back Dante Trader Jr. and junior linebacker Ruben Hyppolite leading the way with four tackles apiece. Former Rivals four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham made his impact felt for the White defense, recording three tackles and a pass breakup, while West Virginia transfer Vandarius Cowan also finished with three tackles while adding a sack.