TerrapinSportsReport - Red-White Spring Game Central

The Terps will hold their annual Red-White Spring Game Saturday as a culmination of the spring season which began in March. Fans will be in attendance, although tickets were limited and walk-ups will not be allowed.

Below is a more in-depth preview of what to expect.

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Live Stream: Fox Sports App

Television: Big Ten Network (No live broadcast. Replay at 4:00 p.m. ET)

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Howard Griffith (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)

Attendance: 5,000 (SOLD OUT. No walk-ups)

Three Players to Watch:

Chig Okonkwo (Tight End): Okonkwo missed all of the 2020 season due to health reasons but is poised to return to the field in a big way in 2021. While last year's tight end room was arguably the thinnest Maryland has seen in some time, this year's group looks extremely promising, led by fourth-year junior. He recorded 19 catches for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2019 and is will now get the opportunity to play alongside one of the best wide receiver groups in the Big Ten with Taulia Tagovailoa throwing the ball. The additions of true freshmen Weston Wolff and CJ Dippre, along with Corey Dyches' move inside should help make this one of the deepest tight end groups College Park has seen in years.

Mason Lunsford (Offensive Line): The offensive line will be something Terps fans will be keeping an eye on Saturday afternoon, specifically who starts inside and who sees the most snaps. Lunsford is expected to start at left guard, after seeing snaps at both guard spots throughout the spring. The redshirt sophomore earned his first start last year in the season finale versus Rutgers at right guard. The Good Counsel product has impressed throughout the winter and spring and now appears to have moved Johari Branch over to the right side after starting at left guard last season. The versatile Spencer Anderson should start at center but also keep an eye out for DeMatha products Evan Gregory and Austin Fontaine.

Branden Jennings (Linebacker): Jennings was one of two Rivals100 linebackers to sign with Maryland in the 2021 class, along with fellow freshman linebacker Terrence Lewis. With Lewis out for the spring after offseason surgery, Jennings is the true freshman on defense to really keep an eye on Saturday. While Ruben Hyppolite and Fa'Najae Gotay will man the inside backing spots for the starting defense, Jennings will get a chance to show off just what the Terps got in the former four-star product as he'll man one of the WILL spots for the second team. The future of the linebacking corps looks extremely promising for years to come and Jennings is a big reason for the optimism.