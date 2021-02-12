TerrapinSportsReport - Report: Brian Stewart expected to become new defensive coordinator

Baylor cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart is expected to become the Terps' new defensive coordinator, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Stewart previously served as Maryland's defensive coordinator from 2012-2014 under then-head coach Randy Edsall. Current head coach Michael Locksley was also on that staff, serving as the Terps' offensive coordinator during those years.

In his first season with Maryland back in 2012, Stewart oversaw a remarkable turnaround of the defense, with his unit finishing the season ranked second in the ACC and 21st in the nation in total defense (336.8 ypg), second in the ACC and 26th nationally against the run (129.3 ypg) and third in the ACC and 32nd nationally in pass defense (207.5 ypg). The Terps also held five of their opponents under 100 rushing yards, a feat that only happened once in 2011.

In 2013, Stewart led an aggressive Maryland defense that became one of the most dominant pass rushing teams in the country. The unit finished the season with 37 sacks, the highest Maryland single-season total since the 2002 team racked up 38. The Terps’ 37 sacks tied for third in the ACC and tied for 18th nationally.

Stewart brings a wealth of NFL experience, having served as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and having worked with defensive backs in Houston, San Diego and Detroit.

This past season at Baylor, Stewart's cornerback unit was part of a Bears defense that finished second in the Big 12 Conference allowing only 203.0 passing yards per game. The Bears were also second in the league with 12 interceptions, and allowed only 32 plays of 20+ yards on the year, the second fewest in the Big 12.

Next season at Maryland, Stewart would inherit a talented young defense that returns a number of key pieces including a secondary that featured one of the nations's top freshman cornerbacks in Tarheeb Still and honorable mention All-Big Ten safety Nick Cross.