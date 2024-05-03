The Terps have been frequent participants in games at the Barclays Center since its opening in late 2012, playing Kentucky in the arena's first college basketball game on Nov. 9, 2012 as part of the Barclays Center Classic.

Maryland and Syracuse are finalizing a deal to play Dec. 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of the Terps' 2024-2025 non-conference schedule, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The Terps played eventual national champion UConn at the Barclays Center to open the 2013-2014 season, while they defeated Richmond and Kansas State to win the Barclays Center Classic in 2016. Maryland defeated Florida in Brooklyn during the 2021-2022 season and last played in the arena two seasons ago, falling to a top-10 Tennessee team on Dec. 11, 2022 in a matchup of ranked opponents.

Syracuse is coming off of a 20-win season under first-year head coach Adrian 'Red' Autry, but did not participate in postseason play.

The Orange are slated to return starting guard JJ Starling along with starting wing Chris Bell, while adding local McDonald's All-American forward Donnie Freeman and a transfer portal class headlined by former Colorado center Eddie Lampkin.

While Maryland's leading scorer from last season, Jahmir Young, has graduated, the Terps bring back their second-leading scorer and leading rebounder from a season ago in Julian Reese.

The Terps also added several key players for next year's roster through the transfer portal, highlighted by All-MVC guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and All-AAC guard Selton Miguel, to go along with a freshman class led by Baltimore native and McDonald's All-American Derik Queen.

Maryland's 2024-2025 non-conference schedule is looking like it will have an old-school Big East feel, with the Terps already slated to play Villanova at the Prudential Center on Nov. 24 in New Jersey as part of the Empire Classic, while head coach Kevin Willard is reportedly in advanced talks to begin a home-and-home series with local rival Georgetown beginning next season.