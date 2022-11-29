Maryland co-offensive coordinator Mike Miller will soon be on the move, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Miller, who originally joined Maryland head coach Mike Locksley's staff in 2019 as the tight ends coach after serving as an offensive graduate assistant for two years at Alabama, is expected to become the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach with full play calling duties for new Charlotte head man Biff Poggi.

A former walk-on quarterback at UAB, Miller was promoted to co-offensive coordinator this past offseason after spending three seasons at the Terps' tight ends coach.

Miller will return to the Tar Heel state where spent the 2016 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Charlotte Christian (N.C.) High School. They finished that season 10-2 while averaging 40 points per game under his guidance.

Charlotte's new staff already had a significant Maryland flavor as Poggi, a Baltimore native, spent years as the head coach at Gilman before taking over at Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances and turning the program into a national power. Poggi most recently served as Jim Harbaugh's associate head coach at Michigan.