Report: Maryland to hire Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is set to hire former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele for the same position on the Terps' staff, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Lowe .

Steele did not coach this past season, most recently serving a brief stint as Tennessee's interim head coach following the firing of Jeremy Pruitt and prior to the hiring of fJosh Heupel.

Steele served as Gus Malzahn's defensive coordinator at Auburn from 2016 to 2020 with great success.

In 2017, Auburn ranked 14th in total defense and 12th in scoring defense, allowing just 4.67 yards per play, eighth best nationally; Steele was a Broyles Award finalist.

Prior to his time at Auburn, Steele spent the 2015 season as Les Miles' defensive coordinator at LSU. In 2014 he was Nick Saban's linebackers coach at Alabama.

Since 2008, Steele has served as defensive coordinator at Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Auburn. He also spent four seasons as the head coach at Baylor from 1999-2002 following a four-year run as an NFL linebackers coach for the Carolina Panthers.

With the hiring of Steele, current Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Stewart is expected to gain the title of assistant head coach for defense and will continue to work with the safeties.

Steele is expected to work with the inside linebackers following the departure of Brawley Evans.

Maryland finished 85th in total defense (403.5 yards per game) and tied for 97th nationally in scoring defense in 2021 (30.7 points per game).