Report: Maryland to host UCLA as part of home-and-home series

The news of a potential matchup with UCLA in College Park comes on the same day Maryland officially announced that they will face Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 11 as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational next season.

Maryland and UCLA are in the process of finalizing a men's basketball home-and-home series that would begin this upcoming season on Dec. 14 in College Park, according to a report by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Basketball Hall of Fame in playing Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” said Maryland head coach Kevin Willard. “Maryland has a huge fanbase in the New York metro area and we are excited to be able to play in front of them. Playing against Tennessee is another example of the challenging schedule our Maryland teams are going to play."

Maryland fans had been craving a more challenging and exciting non-conference schedule in recent years while Mark Turgeon was leading the program. In Willard's first year now the Terps have already added games versus the No. 4 and No. 13-ranked teams in the country according to the latest ESPN Way-To-Early Top 25 which was released May 31.

In addition to their top-20 matchups with UCLA and Tennessee, the Terps are scheduled to face St. Louis out of the Atlantic 10 followed by either Miami or Providence as part of the Hall of Fame Tip-off at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. They will also take part in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and could possibly face a Big East opponent as part of the Gavitt Games.

Tip-off times and television broadcast details for all games to be announced at a later date.

Below is a look at the partial non-conference schedule already known for next season:

Nov. 10 - vs. Western Carolina

Nov. 19 - vs. St. Louis (Hall of Fame Tip-Off | Uncasville, Conn.)

Nov. 20 - vs. Miami/Providence (Hall of Fame Tip-Off | Uncasville, Conn.)

Dec. 11 - vs. Tennessee (Hall of Fame Invitational | New York)

Dec. 14 - vs. UCLA

TBD - @ ACC Opponent