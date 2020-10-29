TerrapinSportsReport - Report: Maryland to play at Clemson in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Maryland will travel to South Carolina to play the Clemson Tigers as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The Terps are 1-5 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge since joining the Big Ten conference in 2015. Maryland's lone win as a Big Ten member came last season with the Terps defeating Notre Dame 72-51 in College Park.

Maryland's basketball schedule has mainly remained a mystery with less than a month until the start of the season. It has been reported that the Terps will host George Mason and that there is an agreement to play Monmouth, although nothing had been finalized at the time it was reported.

The Terps and Tigers last met March 2, 2014 as conference foes with Clemson defeating Maryland 77-73 in 2OT.

Maryland, coming off of a share of the 2019 Big Ten regular-season championship, will be led this season by Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Aaron Wiggins and honorable mention All-Big Ten performer Darryl Morsell.

Date and broadcast information for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge are expected to be announced at a later time.