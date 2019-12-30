ORLANDO, Fla. -- Day two of the Under Armour All-America Game practices featured the players in helmets and shoulder pads and that meant the players got to be more physical. Some defensive backs tried to be more aggressive with the receivers, but the better receivers were able to still have a lot of success. Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman debate which receiver has been better so far.

Through two days of practice I’ve been most impressed by Maryland signee Rakim Jarrett at the receiver position. He’s a slot guy by build , but he’s sneaky strong and could easily do work outside as well. He’s a matchup nightmare because he’s so sudden in and out of his breaks and he has powerful hands that snatch the ball away from defenders. Kayshan Boutte has also impressed be and of course I like Julian Fleming , Marcus Rosemy , EJ Williams and some others, but give me Jarret through two days.

It’s tough to pick which receiver has been the best so far because there have been a lot that are playing at a high level. On one team, the two that have been standing out most are Julian Fleming and Eddie Williams. Fleming, who signed with Ohio State, has made everything look really easy in these first two practices so I’ll give him the slight edge over Williams, who is headed to Clemson.



Fleming, a five-star and the No. 1 receiver in the nation, has looked smooth over the last two days and catches everything that been thrown his way. He may not be the most explosive player on the field but he is very fast, creates separation, and gives his quarterbacks plenty of room to get the ball to him.