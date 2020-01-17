With the final rankings update of the 2020 cycle coming next week, Rivals analysts are voicing their opinions on how things should shake out. Below, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman, and Southeast Analyst Rob Cassidy discuss who of the five five-star receivers should finish in the top spot.

CASSIDY'S VIEW: RAKIM JARRETT

I loved what I saw from Jarrett at the Under Armour All-America Game, where I thought he was far and away the most complete and well-rounded wideout on either team. Players with his length aren’t usually as smooth out of beaks. Combine that with the fact that I watched him use a quick burst to devastate a number of elite corners and I think he’s in for a hyper-successful college career. Is he the top receiver in the class? Maybe not, but I haven’t seen a more well-rounded target in 2020.

FRIEDMAN'S VIEW: JULIAN FLEMING