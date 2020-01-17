Rival Views: Who should finish as the top WR in 2020?
With the final rankings update of the 2020 cycle coming next week, Rivals analysts are voicing their opinions on how things should shake out. Below, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman, and Southeast Analyst Rob Cassidy discuss who of the five five-star receivers should finish in the top spot.
CASSIDY'S VIEW: RAKIM JARRETT
I loved what I saw from Jarrett at the Under Armour All-America Game, where I thought he was far and away the most complete and well-rounded wideout on either team. Players with his length aren’t usually as smooth out of beaks. Combine that with the fact that I watched him use a quick burst to devastate a number of elite corners and I think he’s in for a hyper-successful college career. Is he the top receiver in the class? Maybe not, but I haven’t seen a more well-rounded target in 2020.
FRIEDMAN'S VIEW: JULIAN FLEMING
There are a lot of great receivers in this class and, lucky for me, two of the best are from my region. Fleming had an outstanding week at the Under Armour All-America Game and had a very nice touchdown grab in the game itself. That should be enough for the Ohio State commit to hold onto the top spot in the receiver rankings despite a strong push from Maryland signee Rakim Jarrett, who had a great week of practices in Orlando but did not register a catch in the game.