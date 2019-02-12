Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha four-star safety Nick Cross has signed a national letter of intent to join the Maryland football program, head coach Mike Locksley announced Tuesday morning.

Cross flipped his commitment from Florida State to Maryland, while also choosing the Terps over Penn State and Georgia.

Although he never took an official visit to Maryland, Cross quietly visited the school's College Park campus multiple times between December and January, including an overnight stay on Maryland's campus the last weekend of January. He then took an unofficial visit to Georgia the first weekend of February as well as an official visit to Penn State that same weekend.

Cross was initially expected to sign his letter of intent on Feb. 6 during a school ceremony, but after going back and forth with family on where he would attend, held off on announcing for nearly a week before ultimately signing with Maryland.

A member of the Rivals100, Cross was a First-Team Washington Post All-Met selection this past season, finishing the year with 94 tackles and four interceptions. He was twice named First-Team All-WCAC and participated in the 2019 All-American Bowl.

Cross will join quite a few familiar faces in College Park, including his former DeMatha head caoch Elijah Brooks, who now coaches Maryland's running backs.

With the addition of Cross, the No. 2-ranked player in Maryland, Locksley was able to sign four of the state's top 25 players, including Isaiah Hazel (No. 5), Mason Lunsford (No. 20) and Kam Blount (No. 25).

The addition of Cross to Maryland's 2019 class gives the Terps 18 total commits in all and raises the class's team ranking from No. 73 up 12 spots to No. 61 nationally.