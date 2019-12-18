Rivals100 defensive end Demon Clowney had been part of LSU’s 2020 recruiting class since March but now he’s back on the open market. Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy has seen dozens of college coaches come through its doors in the last few weeks and Clowney has been a topic of discussion.

During his time as a LSU commit, Clowney remained very loyal to the Tigers. It was a school Clowney become intrigued with early in the process because of how they used players like Arden Key, who has a similar body structure to Clowney.

Clowney has the skill set of an elite edge rusher with good hand techniques and quickness that is rare for a defensive end. He is very lean but packs a big punch and he’s had no problem making plays in the running game. Most of Clowney’s game is based on getting into the backfield to create havoc but he has the athleticism to drop into coverage and close passing lanes. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him do a lot of this at the next level. Clowney will have to add substantial mass to his frame before becoming a regular contributor but he should spark the defense when he does get on the field.