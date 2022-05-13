Rivals100 DT Jason Moore breaks down his top five and official visit plans

Rivals100 defensive tackle Jason Moore is down to five contenders and it preparing for a busy June. The No. 1 defensive tackle in nation out of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha is focusing on Maryland, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Ohio State going forward and breaks down each of them in the video interview above.

Moore has official visits scheduled to Notre Dame (June 10th-12th), Michigan (June 17th-19th), Ohio State (June 24th-26th). Since the recording of this interview, Moore also scheduled an official visit to Penn State for June 3rd-5th.