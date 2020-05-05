Rivals100 LB Aaron Willis previews his upcoming commitment
Rivals250 linebacker Aaron Willis is ready to announce his commitment. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy star was a Virginia Tech commit early in the process but he backed off that commitment and his offer sheet grew quickly. Now Willis has narrowed his options down to LSU, Maryland, and Tennessee before announcing his decision on his Instagram at noon ET on Sunday May 10th. He breaks down those three finalists with Adam Friedman in the video above.