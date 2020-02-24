Rivals100 LB Greg Penn set for a series of visits over the next two months
Rivals100 linebacker Greg Penn has laid low for the last couple of months but five SEC schools and one Big 10 program are going to host the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha star in the coming months.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news