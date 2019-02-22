A strong family atmosphere at Maryland is something head coach Mike Locksley is trying to establish as he rebuilds his program to prominence, and one way of doing so is recruiting talented relatives such as four-star offensive tackle Anton Harrison and his cornerback brother Donte Harrison out of Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) for the Terps’ 2020 class.

Maryland hosted the Harrison brothers the weekend of Feb. 15, and both came away feeling great about their relationship with the their hometown school.