Robert Wright's recruitment is about to take off

The 2024 point guard spoke with Rivals about the latest in his early recruitment.

Wright showed off some high level floor navigation ability, ran the offense well, and created for himself and for his teammates.

Coming off of an EYBL session where he averaged 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while leading Team Final 16U to a 3-1 record, there’s not many hotter names in the 2024 class than Robert Wright III .

Programs involved: “Miami, Syracuse, VCU, Wake Forest, Maryland, LaSalle and there’s more. That’s off the top of my head.”

Miami: “I like their offense. Their assistant coach, DJ Irving, and the head coach have been texting my coaches and stuff. They talk to them. Irving used to be with Team Final.”

Syracuse: “Coach Gerry McNamara has been recruiting me very heavily. The head coach and one of their assistants came to watch my game this weekend in Indiana. I like their offense and the way that they play together.”

VCU: “Their head coach and assistant coach had reached out to my coaches. I like their style of play, they let their guards go and let them play. Bones Hyland is a close friend of mine and he went there. They let him have freedom, and obviously you see what he’s doing now.“

Wake Forest: “Coach Jason Shay, he’s been hitting up my coaches a lot. Coach (Steve) Forbes has reached out to my coaches a couple of times. I love that they play a similar offense to my school, with four out and one in the dunker spot. They let their guards play and make plays every time down the floor.”

Maryland: “Their coach just came from Seton Hall and Coach Grant Billmeier has been reaching out very heavily to my coaches and stuff. They’ve been talking and they say they love my game.”

Florida: “They reached out and came to our last open gym. They were talking to my coaches and they said they’ll come see me at Philly Live in June.”