Russell scores 23 in 74-64 loss at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, IN – Maryland saw its two-game win streak come to an end at Indiana, falling 74-64, on Thursday night inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Fatts Russell led the Terps with 23 points, knocking down 5-of-9 three-pointers. It marked the fourth time in five games he scored 20-plus points. He equaled his season-high in three-pointers.

Hakim Hart netted 14 points. The junior connected on 3-of-4 three-pointers. Donta Scott had 10 points and five rebounds.

Julian Reese (eight points) played a key role in a Terps' second-half comeback, where they cut a 10-point deficit to three points with just under 10 minutes left in the game. The freshman was 4-of-4 including a layup that cut the deficit to three with just under 10 minutes left at 53-50. The Hoosiers scored 11 of the next 13 points to take a 12-point lead, at 64-52 with 5:53 left. Indiana maintained a double-figure lead the remainder of the way.

The Terps are now 13-15 overall and 6-12 in the Big Ten.

Indiana shot a blazing 75.0 percent (15-of-20) in the second half including a run making 13 consecutive field goals midway through the period.

Indiana (17-10, 8-9) was led by Xavier Johnson (24 points, making 7-of-7 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line) and Race Thompson, who scored 19 points, as he made 9-of-12 from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds.

Up Next

This Sunday, Maryland will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of its National Championship in 2002. That game against Ohio State will tip at 4 p.m., and will air on CBS. Hall of Fame coach, Gary Williams, and star players, Juan Dixon, Steve Blake and Lonny Baxter are among the many stars expected to return and be recognized.