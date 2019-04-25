No Maryland defensive player had been taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since Shawn Merriman went 12th overall to the San Diego Chargers in 2005, but that all changed April 25 when former Terps safety Darnell Savage Jr. was selected No. 21 overall by the Green Bay Packers.

The Newark, Del., native was a three-year starter in Maryland’s secondary and one of the biggest playmakers in College Park during that time. Savage started all 12 games at safety for the Terps last season and ranked second in the Big Ten with four interceptions. As a result, he was named Second Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media last year.

“To hear my name called on draft night is the realization of a lifelong dream," Savage said in a statement. "I’m ecstatic to be a Green Bay Packer. I want to thank my parents, family, coaches and brothers inside the Maryland locker room that helped me reach this point. We’re going to enjoy this moment tonight and then I can’t wait to get to Green Bay to start my NFL journey.”

Before making it to Maryland, Savage had a standout high school career at Caravel Academy (Newark, Del.) and was ranked by Rivals as the second-best prospect in his recruiting class out of Delaware.