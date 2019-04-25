Savage Jr. drafted by Green Bay with No. 21 pick
No Maryland defensive player had been taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since Shawn Merriman went 12th overall to the San Diego Chargers in 2005, but that all changed April 25 when former Terps safety Darnell Savage Jr. was selected No. 21 overall by the Green Bay Packers.
The Newark, Del., native was a three-year starter in Maryland’s secondary and one of the biggest playmakers in College Park during that time. Savage started all 12 games at safety for the Terps last season and ranked second in the Big Ten with four interceptions. As a result, he was named Second Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media last year.
“To hear my name called on draft night is the realization of a lifelong dream," Savage said in a statement. "I’m ecstatic to be a Green Bay Packer. I want to thank my parents, family, coaches and brothers inside the Maryland locker room that helped me reach this point. We’re going to enjoy this moment tonight and then I can’t wait to get to Green Bay to start my NFL journey.”
Before making it to Maryland, Savage had a standout high school career at Caravel Academy (Newark, Del.) and was ranked by Rivals as the second-best prospect in his recruiting class out of Delaware.
But it was Savage’s athleticism and workout numbers throughout the pre-draft process that really helped him shoot up draft boards over the past few months. Between the NFL Scouting Combine and Maryland’s Pro Day, Savage measured at a solid 5-foot-11, 198 pounds while posting an impressive 4.36-second 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical jump and 126-inch broad jump.
He enters Green Bay where he will join Baltimore product Adrian Amos in the secondary and should have an opportunity to compete for a starting job right away.
Savage, who was the first safety taken in the 2019 draft, joins JC Jackson, Sean Davis, Nolan Carroll, and Dexter McDougle as former Terps defensive backs currently in the NFL.
With Savage’s selection this year and DJ Moore’s selection by the Carolina Panthers in last year’s draft, the Terps have had first round picks in back-to-back NFL drafts for the first time since Shawne Merriman (2005) and Vernon Davis (2006).