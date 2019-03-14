One of the class of 2020's top wing players, Addison Patterson has adjusted to a new situation and has schools prioritizing him as he prepares to decide not only a school but whether or not to remain in 2020 or enroll as a 2019 prospect.

A native of Canada, the 6-foot-6 wing who ranks No. 31 overall in the junior class, moved to Phoenix (Ariz.) Bella Vista in search of daily competition and more challenges. He's had ups and downs but has learned a lot.

"I feel like it's been kind of a roller coaster," Patterson said. "There's been times where I played really well and others where I've not been happy with how I've played but I think I've learned a lot. I think I'm at my highest right now, though, and I think I'm playing some good basketball. "Some inconsistency comes with playing with such a good team. We have basically an All-Star team with guys like Zion Harmon and Terry Armstrong. Some days it's going to be me that's hot, some days it's going to be Z and some days Terry. So getting used to accepting a new role every game was the biggest challenge."



IN HIS OWN WORDS

While there are no shortage of programs that would love to have Patterson in either 2019 or 2020, he said that Illinois, Maryland and Oregon have really stood out with their pursuit. He discussed the trio of high major programs.

Illinois: "I just like how real (Brad Underwood) is with me. He's saying that he needs me to come in and make an impact and that they really need me and that they really want me to come there. I could play right away and I'd maybe like to accept that role."

Maryland: "They've been talking more to my dad and they've been letting me focus on my high school season, which I really appreciate. But I like them, they are cool and they've had a couple of Canadians."

Oregon: "They send me texts pretty frequently letting me know how much they want me. They are coming to practices and stuff like that and just showing a lot of effort. They've had some success with Canadian kids too."

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?