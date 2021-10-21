Scott named to preseason Karl Malone Award watch list

Maryland junior forward Donta Scott was one of 20 players named to the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list, it was announced Thursday. He was the second Terrapin named to a national watch list this week, following senior guard Eric Ayala, who was named to the Jerry West Award watch list on Tuesday.

Scott led the Terps in rebounding last season (5.8 rpg) while shooting a team-best .438 from 3-point range and .498 from the field overall. His 3-point percentage last season was the fifth-best in program history.

Scott is joined on the list by Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ohio State's EJ Lidell and Purdue's Trevion Williams. He is the first Maryland player named to the Malone Award preseason watch list since Jalen Smith in 2019-20.

The winner of the 2022 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.

2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidates*

Azoulas Tubelis - Arizona

Jabari Smith - Auburn

David Roddy - Colorado St.

Paolo Banchero - Duke

Drew Timme - Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis - Indiana

Kenneth Lofton Jr. - Louisiana Tech

Eli Scott - Loyola Marymount

Darius Days - LSU

Donta Scott - Maryland

DeAndre Williams - Memphis

Dawson Garcia - North Carolina

EJ Lidell - Ohio State

Quincy Guerrier - Oregon

Trevion Williams - Purdue

John Fulkerson - Tennessee

Tre Mitchell - Texas

Isaiah Mobley - USC

Jayden Gardner - Virginia

Keve Aluma - Virginia Tech

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season*