Second half surge leads Terps past Brown, 81-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Eric Ayala scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Terps (8-4) used a big second half to beat Brown 81-67 Thursday night in their final non-conference game of the season.

Four Maryland starters scored in double figures, with Fatts Russell adding 18 points and five assists. Hakim Hart had 17 points, four assists and two steals, while Donta Scott added 15 points and eight boards. The fifth starter, Qudus Wahab, pulled down 12 rebounds to go with seven points.

Brown led at the break, 39-35, as Tamenang Choh scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the first half.

Choh hit a 3-pointer with 16:47 left in the game to give the Bears a 45-39 advantage. Hart answered with a layup before Scott gave the Terps their first three-pointer of the game to make the score 45-44 in favor of Brown, but an errant shot by the Bears and a fastbreak layup by Russell gave Maryland a 46-45 lead with 15:26 remaining. The Terps would use a 13-0 to take a 52-45 lead with 12:40 left in the game. Maryland's lead would continue to grow as they took a 71-58 lead after a layup from Ian Martinez with just under six minutes remaining. Maryland would punctuate the game with a couple of late highlight-reel dunks from Hart.

Up next, the Terps will head to Iowa City where they will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes Jan. 3 in their first conference road game of the season. The game is set to tip at 9 p.m.and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.