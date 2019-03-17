With the NCAA selection show just hours away, TSR takes a look at the Maryland's NCAA resume and where various bracketologists predict the Terps will be seeded in this year's big dance. Gone as part of the selection process this year is the RPI. In it's place is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, also known as the NET rankings. For the second straight year, wins are broken down into quadrants, the difference this year being that a team's NET ranking is now used to determine what quadrant it is in instead of RPI. Quadrant 1 wins carry the most value, followed by Quadrant 2 wins, Quadrant 3 wins and finally Quadrant 4 wins. A look at how each quadrant is broken down, below.

How Each Quadrant is Defined

Quadrant 1: Home vs. teams ranked in the top 30; neutral vs. 1-50; away games vs. 1-75. Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75 teams; neutral vs. 51-100; away vs. 76-135. Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160 teams; neutral vs. 101-200; away vs. 136-240. Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161-plus teams; neutral vs. 201-plus; away vs. 241-plus.

Maryland's Resume

NET: 27 KenPom: 24 NET Strength of Schedule: 19 KenPom Strength of Schedule: 20 Quadrant 1 Record: 6-8 Quandrant 2 Record: 6-1 Quadrant 3 Record: 5-1 Quadrant 4 Record: 5-0 Best Wins: Purdue (No. 12 NET), Wisconsin (No. 17 NET)

NCAA Projections

ESPN Bracketology (Updated March 17) Maryland: South Region (Louisville), 6 seed Top 4 seeds in region: Virginia, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Purdue ESPN has Maryland as the 6 seed in the South (Louisville). They would play the winner of the First Four game between 11 seeds Arizona St. and St. John's in the opening round in Tulsa. If Maryland were to advance, they would face the winner of Texas Tech (3 seed) and Georgia St. (14 seed).

CBS Sports Bracketology (Updated March 17, 10:17am) Maryland: South Region (Louisville), 7 seed Top 4 seeds in region: Virginia, Tennessee, Houston, Kansas Like ESPN, CBS currently predicts Maryland in the South with the top two seeds of Virginia and Tennessee. CBS, however, has the Terps playing Temple (10 seed) in the opening round out in Columbus, Ohio. If the Terps were to advance, they would face the winner of Tennessee and Abilene Christian (15 seed).

Fox Sports Bracketeering (Pre-Selection Show Update) Maryland: East Region (Washington, DC), 7 seed Top 4 seeds in region: Duke, Kentucky, Florida St., Kansas Fox predicts the Terps will have a shot at playing in front of a hometown crowd during the second weekend of the tournament, but they would first have to get by Baylor (10 seed) in their opening game and then likely have to score a huge upset of Kentucky in order to have the chance to play in the nation's capital. This region is loaded with Blue Bloods, with a possibility that Duke and Kansas could meet in the Sweet 16.

Final Thoughts