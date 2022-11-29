TerrapinSportsReport

Senior kicker Chad Ryland was named Second Team All-Big Ten and six other Terps garnered honorable mention all-conference honors on defense and special teams, the league announced on Tuesday.

Ryland was voted a second team selection by the coaches, while the media selected him to the honorable mention team. Other Terps voted Honorable Mention All-Big Ten include defensive backs Deonte Banks (media), Jakorian Bennett (media & coaches) and Beau Brade (media), linebacker Jaishawn Barham (media), defensive lineman Ami Finau (media & coaches) and punter Colton Spangler (media & coaches).

Ryland excelled during his lone season with the Terps, ending the regular season having made 16 of his 20 field goal attempts (80%). He connected on 13 of his 14 field goal attempts inside 50 yards, while also ranking first in the Big Ten and second nationally with three field goal makes of 50 or more yards. Ryland has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Banks registered nine pass break-ups and an interception, while not allowing a reception of over 30 yards when targeted the entire season. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks is only allowing a 43.3-percent completion percentage when targeted this year by opposing offenses (26-for-60), the 18th-best mark in the nation and second-best in the Big Ten.

Bennett ranks sixth in the Big Ten in pass break-ups (10) and seventh in passes defensed (11). A Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee, Bennett is tied for the FBS lead in passes defended since the beginning of the 2021 season with 27. He has the most career passes defended per game of any active Power 5 player (1.07).

A first-year starter, Brade had a breakout season for the Terps, leading the team in both tackles (78) and interceptions (2), while tying for the team lead with two forced fumbles. The junior ranks seventh in the Big Ten in solo tackles (49), while also adding four tackles for loss and five pass break-ups to his impressive stat line.

Barham made his impact felt immediately during his true freshman season as a Terp. He ranked third on the team and led all Big Ten freshmen with 53 tackles. Barham led the team with 6.5 tackles for loss, while also tying for the team lead and ranking 18th in the Big Ten with 4.0 sacks.

Finau was a steadying force along the Maryland defensive line, starting all 12 games during his senior season. Finau ranked third on the team with five tackles for loss, while also adding 29 total tackles to his stat line.Spangler ranks third in the Big Ten and 16th nationally in punting average (45.1 yards per punt).

A Ray Guy Award Watch List selection, Spangler booted two punts over 60 yards and 12 punts over 50 yards, while pinning 14 punts inside the 20-yard line this season.

The league will announce All-Big Ten honors for the offense Wednesday, live on Big Ten Network's 'B1G Today' show .