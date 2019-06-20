News More News
Shane Mosley commits to Maryland where he will join his brother

Shane Mosley (No. 3) will join his older brother Jordan at Maryland.
Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Maryland added a 13th commitment overall and fourth in the last week to its 2020 class with a pledge from Haverford (Havertown, Pa.) safety Shane Mosley, younger brother of current Terps sophomore safety Jordan Mosley, on Thursday evening.

On top of taking an unofficial visit earlier this year, Mosley camped in College Park June 19 and performed well enough in front of Terps coaches to earn himself an offer in the process. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back also holds offers from Army, Lehigh, Liberty, Monmouth, Navy, Robert Morris, and UMass.

