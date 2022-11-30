TerrapinSportsReport

Tagovailoa completed 243 of his 354 pass attempts for 2,787 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He ranks second in the Big Ten in completions and completion percentage (68.6), and third in passing yards. Tagovailoa also rewrote Maryland’s record books this season, as he’s now the program leader in career touchdown passes (50), career passing yards (7,658), total offense (7,843) and 300-yard passing games (12).

Tagovailoa was voted a second team selection by the coaches, while the media selected him to the honorable mention team. Other Terps voted Honorable Mention All-Big Ten include offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (media & coaches), tight end Corey Dyches (media), offensive lineman DJ Glaze (coaches), running back Roman Hemby (media & coaches) and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (media & coaches).

Redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named Second Team All-Big Ten and five other Terps garnered honorable mention all-conference honors on offense, the league announced on Wednesday.

Duncan, now a three-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection, has 38 career starts in a Terrapin uniform. He’s blocked for a Maryland passing offense that ranks third in the Big Ten by averaging 259.3 yards per game in the air. Duncan was selected to participate in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Dyches has 35 receptions for 449 yards and three touchdowns on the year, all of which rank Top 25 in the Big ten. The junior, who has a reception in 14 consecutive games, posted Maryland’s longest reception of the year when he hauled in a 68-yard touchdown catch against Purdue.

Glaze has started every game for the Terps this season, 11 at right tackle and one at left tackle. The redshirt sophomore is the second highest graded pass blocking tackle in the Big Ten and seventh in the FBS according to Pro Football Focus, with an 85.7 grade.

Hemby finished his redshirt freshman season with 924 rushing yards and led all Big Ten freshmen with 1,200 yards from scrimmage. The running back scored 10 touchdowns on the ground, the most for a Terrapin since 2015.

Jarrett tied for the team lead with 40 receptions, while also ranking second on the team in receiving yards (471) and receiving touchdowns (3). The wide receiver has a reception in 25 consecutive games dating back to 2020.

The Big Ten also announced each teams Sportsmanship Award Honoree with defensive back Jakorian Bennett being chosen as Maryland’s representative.

Maryland finished the regular season 7-5 to earn bowl eligibility for a second straight season. The Terps will learn their bowl opponent and destination on Sunday, Dec. 4.