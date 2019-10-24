Maryland sophomore big man Jalen 'Stix' Smith has been named to the Sporting News Preseason All-American Third Team, the publication announced Oct. 24.

Smith, who was also named to the Karl Malone Award watch list last week, is primed for a breakout sophomore campaign after starting 33 games and averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season, en route to Big Ten All-Freshman honors.



The Baltimore native recorded five double-doubles last season, third-most for a freshman in program history. He also totaled 225 rebounds last season, good for fifth-most rebounds for a freshman in program history.

Smith was ranked the No. 18 overall returning player in college basketball over the summer by NCAA.com's Andy Katz and was recently projected as a top 10 pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft by Stadium.com's Jeff Goodman.

Smith and the Terps open the 2019-2020 season Nov. 5 when they host Holy Cross at 7:30 pm.



