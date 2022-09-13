The Terps moved to 2-0 in 2022 with a convincing 56-21 win over Charlotte in their road opener.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Terps had an overall grade of 90.5 versus Charlotte, about as good of a grade as you could ask for.

The offense had an overall grade of 90.2 with the passing attack leading the way with a grade of 93.4 behind Taulia Tagovailoa's 391-yard, four-touchdown performance through the air.

The Maryland defense struggles a bit, however, finishing with an overall grade of 72.0 versus Charlotte. The pass rush in particular struggled, finishing with a grade of 63.3.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.