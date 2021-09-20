Maryland football improved to 3-0 on the season Friday night when senior Joseph Petrino kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Terps a 20-17 road win over Illinois in Champaign.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Terps had their poorest overall performance of the season so far in their road opener, as they earned an overall grade of 75.4.

The offense, however, earned their second highest overall score of the season, a 78.0 grade, while the overall defensive grade was a 65.0, their lowest of the season. An 88.7 grade in passing offense, as well as a 79.8 grade in rushing offense were the highest grades the team has received so far this season. .

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.