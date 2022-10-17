The Terps got back in the win column last Saturday, defeating Indiana 38-33 in Bloomington to move within one win of becoming bowl eligible for a second straight season. It wasn't all good news, however, as starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had to be carter off the field in the 4th quarter. He was replaced by backup Billy Edwards who led the Terps on a pair of scoring drives to close out the win.

The Terps finished with an overall grade of 78.8 in their win at Indiana, their highest grade so far in league play.

The offense finished with an overall grade of 75.6, its second-highest overall offensive grade in league play.

The Maryland defense finished with an overall grade of 72.3 in the win. Again, the highest grade so far in league play.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.