The Terps defeated Indiana Saturday to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2001.

Maryland got out to its fastest start of the season, scoring the game's first touchdown just 25 seconds in when Taulia Tagovailoa found Tai Felton for the score. It would be the first of three times they hooked up for a touchdown on the afternoon, as the Terps cruised to a 44-17 victory.

Maryland finished with an overall grade of 86.1 versus the Hoosiers, their highest so far this season. The pass offense led the way once again with a 93.2 grade of its own, behind Taulia Tagovailoa's 352 yards and five scores through the air.

The Maryland defense graded out with an overall grade of 77.3 versus the Hoosiers, again the unit's highest grade so far this season. The run defense graded out with a 79.5, as Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson was sacked three times for a total loss of 24 yards. The Terps finished with an overall tackling grade of 82.5, showing once again that they are a group of sure tacklers this season as a unit.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.

